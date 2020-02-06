TWIN FALLS — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking volunteers to assist in planting sagebrush and bitterbrush seedlings this spring in two locations in the Magic Valley. Over the past nine years, volunteers have planted over 330,000 seedlings during restoration efforts in the Magic Valley region.
These native shrub communities provide food and shelter to a variety of wildlife including mule deer, elk, sage grouse and other upland birds, as well as song birds and small mammals.
Spring plantings aim to restore wildlife habitat that has burned during recent wildfires. Native shrub communities at lower elevations provide critical wintering habitat for big game. Unfortunately, wildfires have burned thousands of acres of winter range.
Planting dates and locations:
You have free articles remaining.
March 14: Walker Reservoir north of King Hill
April 4: Dog Creek Fire north of Gooding
Planting tools and materials will be provided at the site. Plantings are typically half-day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Brandon Tycz or TanaRae Alberti at (208) 324-4359 or brandon.tycz@idfg.idaho.gov or tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov.
Maps marking the gathering site will be emailed to each volunteer after signing up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.