Volunteers sought for forest clean up across the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

KETCHUM — A collaborative effort spearheaded by a group of local organizations is underway to recruit volunteers to clean up front and backcountry locations across the Sawtooth National Recreation Area impacted by heavy visitor use this past summer.

This will be the second annual clean up. Last year’s clean up included more than 900 volunteer hours that resulted in 300 pounds of trash picked up and 150 campsites restored.

Individuals and small groups are encouraged to sign up for this self-guided cleanup effort and make a difference for this iconic central Idaho landscape. Participants who complete a brief report about the results of their cleanup efforts will be entered into a raffle for a set of Hydroflask insulated coffee containers donated by the National Forest Foundation, a Steri Pen water purifier donated by Backwoods Sports and a gift card donated by the Elephants Perch.

Partners involved in the cleanup effort include Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Environmental Resource Center, Pulaski Users Group and The National Forest Foundation.

Grab friends, family, or coworkers and choose a cleanup project in the front country or backcountry and join us in making a difference across the forest!