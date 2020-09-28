Volunteers needed for cleanup after record visitation in Sawtooth NRA

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — Outdoor recreation exploded this summer.

The pandemic meant that many Americans had more free time on their hands. Plus, social distancing requirements pushed more people outside than usual.

Extremely high use of public lands this year created enormous amounts of trash and waste, and generally brought massive wear and tear to beloved recreation areas.

Just about every national park and national forest around the U.S. is experiencing the same problem, including the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which includes the Sawtooth, Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds and Hemingway-Boulders wildernesses.

To help clean up the Sawtooth NRA, the National Forest Foundation, Sawtooth Society, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association and Idaho Conservation League are putting out a call for volunteers. Anyone who wants to help will get to pick how and where they pitch in. Each group’s cleanup effort is self-guided. You can volunteer anytime between now and Oct. 4.

“We think it’s absolutely necessary this year,” National Forest Foundation Northern Rockies Program Manager Dani Southard said.

Southard explained there are a handful of reasons the Sawtooth NRA needs all the clean up help it can get.