Volunteers invited to help clean up Snake River Canyon’s north rim

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District staff will join the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders and Jerome County on Saturday to clean up the north rim of the Snake River Canyon.
Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the cleanup effort, which will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m.
All participants are asked to comply with CDC guidance, which indicates that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Participants should bring rakes and square point shovels to help with the cleanup. Trash bags will be supplied.
Volunteers should plan to meet just north of the Perrine Bridge and east of U.S. Highway 93.
The annual clean up has taken place for the past 22 years – unfortunately, the trash accumulates year after year.
“This area is important to all of us who like to recreate out here,” Josh Martin of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association said. “We are very grateful for the great group of committed volunteers and sponsors.”
Coastline Equipment Rental donates the use of its heavy equipment to haul out the huge volumes of trash, and Southern Idaho Solid Waste donates roll-off dumpsters to aid the cleanup efforts.
Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg said this cleanup effort is one that has changed the appearance of the North Rim.
“This past year we have seen an incredible increase of recreation to the public lands that we manage. It’s why ongoing efforts like these remain so important to our management efforts,” Freiberg said.
Unfortunately, several areas within the Snake River Canyon Park continue to be littered with illegally dumped trash. These areas will be the focus of Saturday’s events, which will allow numerous volunteers the opportunity to take part in keeping their public lands clean, safe and beautiful. Volunteers for the cleanup should plan to dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves. The Southern Idaho Off-Road Association will provide pizza for lunch for the volunteers.
Additional sponsors for the cleanup event include Treasure Valley Coffee, Mount Olympus Water, Western Waste Services and DS Services.
For additional information, please contact Josh Martin of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association at 208-308-2078.