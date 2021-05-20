Volunteers invited to help clean up Snake River Canyon’s north rim

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District staff will join the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders and Jerome County on Saturday to clean up the north rim of the Snake River Canyon.

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the cleanup effort, which will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m.

All participants are asked to comply with CDC guidance, which indicates that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Participants should bring rakes and square point shovels to help with the cleanup. Trash bags will be supplied.

Volunteers should plan to meet just north of the Perrine Bridge and east of U.S. Highway 93.

The annual clean up has taken place for the past 22 years – unfortunately, the trash accumulates year after year.