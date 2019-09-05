BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game volunteers play a vital role fulfilling a variety of functions — from planting seeds and native shrubs for restoration and rehabilitation projects to promoting public education, involvement and wildlife viewing.
The Fish and Game southwest region has several opportunities during late summer and fall where people can help maintain, rehabilitate, restore and create wildlife habitat in the area.
To volunteer, call 208-854-8993 or email michael.young@idfg.idaho.gov or karie.pappani@idfg.idaho.gov.
Native plant monitoring for habitat restoration
Collect data on plant survival and condition and observe restoration efforts in progress.
- Where: Southwest region fire restoration sites near Boise and Marsing
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26
- Transportation provided from the Idaho Fish and Game Garden City or Nampa office
- About 3-5 volunteers for each monitoring day
Hixon Sharptail Preserve fence removal
Help Idaho Fish and Game finish removing a burned out fence from the Keithley Fire. The new fence will be realigned on the correct property boundary.
- Where: Meet at the Garden City or Nampa office.
- When: Sept. 19
- Transportation provided. Bring food, water, old long pants and long-sleeved shirts to protect yourself from barbed wire.
- About 10 to 15 volunteers
Boise River sweep
Clean up litter left at public access areas.
- Where: Idaho Fish and Game and public right-of-way access sites from Eagle to the confluence of the Snake River near Parma
- Sept. 28
- Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
- About 30 to 40 volunteers
Cascade Strand Project: riparian habitat restoration
Plant native shrubs to rehabilitate stream banks along the north fork Payette River.
- Where: Cascade, 1½ hours north of Boise
- When: Sept. 24
- Tools and transportation provided. Plan on a 10-hour day.
- About 10 to 20 volunteers
Intermountain Bird Observatory
Help biologists with owl, hawk and songbird monitoring, trapping and data collection. Intermountain Bird Observatory, a cooperative non-profit research and education organization, conducts long-term monitoring of western migratory land bird populations and promotes public education, involvement and wildlife viewing.
- Where: Research site located on Boise River Wildlife Management Area at Lucky Peak
- When: Seven days a week through October
- A four-wheel drive vehicle is necessary to negotiate the road on the wildlife management area.
- About one to three volunteers, seven days per week. For more information, go to ibo.boisestate.edu/banding-dates/.
Morrison Knudsen Nature Center
The nature center offers a glimpse of Idaho’s landscapes and abundant wildlife, right in the middle of Boise. Volunteer positions include teacher/interpreter, host, gardener and more.
- Where: Morison Knudsen Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise
- When: Year-round
- Training provided. Call Vicky Runnoe at 208-287-2874 or email vicky.runnoe@idfg.idaho.gov.
Hunter education instructors
Teach hunter education to youth and adults.
- Where: Southwest Idaho
- When: Year-round
- Logistics: Call Jaime Creson at 208-327-7159 for the Boise area or Derek Fong at 208-465-8465 for the Nampa/Caldwell areas.
Native shrub planting
Plant bitterbrush and sagebrush grown from seed collected by Idaho Fish and Game volunteers last fall to aid in restoration efforts following fires.
- Where: Boise Foothills fires near Boise and the Keithley Fire near Weiser
- When: Oct. 22 and 26 and Nov. 2, 9, 14 and 16
- Tools, gloves and some transportation provided
- About 20 to 50 volunteers each day
Sagebrush seed collection
Collect sagebrush seed for habitat restoration of burned areas. Birds, reptiles and mammals depend upon sagebrush habitat for food, cover and nesting habitat. Sagebrush is a woody shrub with deep roots that protect soils from erosion. Millions of acres of sagebrush communities have vanished from the West.
- Where: Sites in southwest Idaho
- When: Nov. 16 and 23, Dec. 7 and 14 and possibly some weekdays
- Transportation and tools provided
- About 25 to 100 volunteers each day
