Virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes virtually to Idaho on Friday. Join the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club as they host Idaho’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival to kickstart and inspire another year of conservation history in Idaho.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a collection of 15 conservation-inspired films now in its 18th year. Wild & Scenic focuses on films that speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group the South Yuba River Citizens League in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of its landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999.

The Idaho version of the film festival is a chance for the state’s conservation community to share and learn about the visionary success of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club. It includes our advocacy for a 100% clean energy future in Idaho, for more cycling and pedestrian pathways in the Treasure Valley and for protecting wild places like the restoration of the Lower Snake River in an effort to recover Idaho’s dwindling wild salmon and steelhead population.

The festival is helping to build a network of grassroots advocates connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism, and has traditionally taken place in Boise and Moscow with the help of partners and sponsors. This year, we are excited to offer the festival to the entire state in a virtual space. The festival is a natural extension of the Idaho Chapter’s work to inspire people to act and advocate on behalf of the environment.

Event details

Idaho’s 2022 Wild and Scenic Film Festival will have a live version of the show take place on Friday at 7 p.m., with a recording then being made available from Jan. 22 to 25.

Tickets are $20 for individuals. Tickets can be purchased at qudio.com/event/idahosierraclub-2022.

For more information, contact Lisa Young at lisa.young@sierraclub.org, or visit sierraclub.org/idaho.

About the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club, founded in 1892 in California, is the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization — with more than two million members and supporters. The Sierra Club has been successful in helping pass the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Action, the Endangered Species Act and the protection of millions of acres of wilderness.

The Idaho Chapter is one of 64 Sierra Club Chapters nationwide. Our conservation work here in Idaho began in the 1970’s with the goal of securing permanent protection for the vast wildlands of Idaho. Historically, we focused on protecting wildlands and endangered species like the grizzlies, wolves and salmon that live there. We helped advance Wilderness protection for the Frank Church, Owyhee Canyonlands, and most recently the Boulder-White Clouds in 2015.

In recent years, we realized just drawing boundaries around areas would not secure them from the effects of climate change. The Sierra Club is leading the charge to move away from the dirty fossil fuels that cause climate disruption and toward a clean energy economy. This is a global problem, but the good news is that locally we can take actions that add up to making a real difference; and we’ve seen local municipalities like Boise, Hailey, Meridian and Pocatello, along with Idaho Power, make commitments to a 100% clean energy future.

Beyond our traditional conservation partners, we are building alliances with people from the faith community, businesses, social justice organizations and people from all economic levels. We believe everyone has a voice and role to play in moving our state and communities to a carbon-free energy future and protecting the Idaho we love.

