Virtual transportation conference set for Oct. 13
Virtual transportation conference set for Oct. 13

Transportation conference 2021

BOISE — Transportation advocates throughout Idaho plan to attend the virtual Transportation Conference on Oct. 13 via Zoom.

Attendees will learn, engage and become more educated about the state’s transportation decisions. Hosted by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance (IWBA), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to promoting active transportation as healthy, safe, and reliable for all Idahoans, the conference brings together state legislators, city staff, subject matter experts, transit leaders, federal policy experts, and active transportation advocates from around the state.

The conference will have two featured speakers and kicks off with Beth Osborne, Director at Transportation for America. Osborne will discuss how the recently passed infrastructure bill will impact rural parts of Idaho. In the afternoon we will be hearing from Leah Shahum, Founder of Vision Zero Network on a safe systems approach that addresses the safety of all road users during the planning process, rather than as a reaction.

“30% of Idahoans do not drive a motor vehicle,” Cynthia Gibson, Executive Director of Idaho Walk Bike Alliance said. “We want to see a balanced transportation system throughout Idaho to serve everyone, but most especially children, elders and people who don’t drive due to disability or affordability. This Transportation Conference enables us to bring people together to discuss building a transportation system throughout the state that works for all, especially for those not driving motor vehicles.”

The Conference continues with the following presentations:

Idaho Legislative Panel

Proven Steps to Secure Grant Money

How are Idaho Communities Creating a Safe Systems Approach

Transportation Conference sponsors include St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, AARP Idaho, Idaho Conservation League, Ada County Highway District, and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.

About the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance

Idaho Walk Bike Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting active transportation as healthy, safe, and reliable for all Idahoans. As a statewide advocacy group working to improve safety on roadways for all non-motorized users, it represents more than 400 individuals, organizations and advocacy groups throughout Idaho. For more information, visit idahowalkbike.org.

