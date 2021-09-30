Virtual transportation conference set for Oct. 13

BOISE — Transportation advocates throughout Idaho plan to attend the virtual Transportation Conference on Oct. 13 via Zoom.

Attendees will learn, engage and become more educated about the state’s transportation decisions. Hosted by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance (IWBA), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to promoting active transportation as healthy, safe, and reliable for all Idahoans, the conference brings together state legislators, city staff, subject matter experts, transit leaders, federal policy experts, and active transportation advocates from around the state.

The conference will have two featured speakers and kicks off with Beth Osborne, Director at Transportation for America. Osborne will discuss how the recently passed infrastructure bill will impact rural parts of Idaho. In the afternoon we will be hearing from Leah Shahum, Founder of Vision Zero Network on a safe systems approach that addresses the safety of all road users during the planning process, rather than as a reaction.