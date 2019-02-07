Try 1 month for 99¢

BUHL — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will host its Valentine 3D Shoot Feb. 16 and 17 at the Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N., Buhl. Visitors can practice their Cupid's arrow skills at the festive event. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Fees are $15 for 12 years and older and $5 for 11 years and younger.

Indoor shooting will be from a 20-lane line. The range for 11 years and younger will be 25 yards or less. Guests can try their hand at the archery course twice.

There will also be a Hit-the-Heart-Money Shoot. Food will be available in a heated seating area.

For more information, call Mark at 208-595-4069 or Larry at 208-308-4266.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments