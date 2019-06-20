I was scouting for big-game in Southern Twin Falls County when I spotted a piece of South Dakota on the edge of the sagebrush-steppe. It appeared to be perfect habitat: five-row shelterbelt of juniper, chokecherries, three-leaf sumac with an occasional snowberry thrown in for good measure.
Bordering the shelterbelt, an irrigated field of alfalfa glistened, overgrown with sunflowers, adjacent to an impenetrable thicket of wild roses. It looked as if upland bird heaven had fallen to earth in southern Idaho. Everything a bird needs was there: abundant insects, seed and fruit-bearing shrubs and thick nesting cover.
Gaining permission to hunt from the land owners was a critical piece. On opening day of pheasant season, it was just my dog and I: no sharing with any human hunting buddies, at least not yet. A parcel of land deserved a slow quiet hunt.
It only took a couple of hours to hunt, even going slowly, and we didn’t spot a bird. I stopped by the owner’s house to thank them for hunting access, and wondered, ‘Why didn’t I find any birds? If I were in the Dakotas, I would have found at least 10 rooster pheasants!’
While the pheasant hunting in Idaho has definitely gone downhill from years past, there are still birds to be in had. The habitat was there; where were the birds?
But land use affects habitat as well.
“It’s possible with land use changes to eliminate travel corridors for upland birds,” Utah Department of Natural Resources Upland Game Coordinator, Jason Robinson said. “Different crops or grazing routines can lead to eradication of a local upland game bird population, either by increased hunting pressure or increased predation; and the way to repopulate via travel corridors has been eliminated too.
“So, even with a return to more upland bird-friendly crops or actual planned habitat projects, there is no way for upland birds to find them.”
So, what to do if you are a landowner housing the habitat, but no birds?
“Utah has a program that will transplant all three species of quail found in Utah, (California, Gambles and Scaled), chukars, sharptail and sage grouse to private land,” said Robinson. “Quail are the most common bird that we trap and transplant, which is most easily done in the winter months.”
There is an application process and the prospective site is evaluated in terms of habitat suitability, he said. Aspects such as winter cover, escape cover and available food are assessed.
Pen-raised birds
As upland bird enthusiasts, we have heard the mantra many times: “Pen- raised birds don’t survive,” and it is true. A very small percentage of any Galliformes (ground dwelling birds) will live long enough to survive and establish a viable, reproducing population.
“A pen-raised bird simply does not have the skills to survive in the wild,” said Jared Wiklund, National Public Relations Manager of Pheasants Forever. “They cannot feed themselves, and lack the ingrained skill to avoid predators.
“Over 90% of pen-raised birds are taken by predators and it may take a pen raised bird over 3 weeks to learn to forage; terrible odds if you are trying to establish a reproducing population of pheasants or any upland bird,” Wiklund added.
Another trick involves releasing hen birds and hope the few remaining males will find them, since many upland birds, particularly pheasants, are poly-amorous, he said.
The Surrogator®
The Surrogator® is a self-contained rearing unit for upland birds of any species; it has food, water and is heated by an internal gas furnace. Designed, built and sold by Wildlife Technologies of Salina, Kansas, a good description of a Surrogator® might be — Robo-Hen: it keeps the chicks warm, fed and watered and keeps human contact to a minimum, with only weekly filling of food and water containers.
Day-old chicks are placed in the units and reared until release age; pheasants at 4 weeks of age and smaller birds such as quail are released at 5 weeks. The idea behind the Surrogator® is that birds raised in isolation, without exposure to humans will have better survival and will revert to being totally wild (feral), augmenting existing populations, re-establishing former populations, or at least providing some short-term hunting. State fish and game agencies have tried the units as way to augment and improve upland bird numbers, including Idaho.
“While the ultimate survival numbers were better than pen-raised birds, it was not that much better,” Idaho Fish and Game Private Lands Wildlife Program Coordinator Sal Palazzolo said.
Live trapping and relocation
“While we do not have a specific program to trap and transplant game birds to private land, we have certainly trapped and transplanted a lot of birds to different areas of the state,” Idaho Fish and Game Upland and Migratory Game Coordinator, Jeff Knetter said.
The department has trapped and transplanted quail across different wildlife management Areas, introduced turkeys to new areas of the state and transplanted upland birds to other areas of the state, Knetter said.
Two of the best known transfers were in the Magic Valley. “One of the most successful trap-and-transfer operations to date was the introduction of the ruffed grouse into the South Hills,” Knetter said. “A much less successful operation was the re-introduction of the Sharp-tailed Grouse into Shoshone Basin, Brown’s Bench and House Creek area of southern Idaho.”
One caveat holds true, according to Sean Schroff, Niagara Springs Wildlife Management area manager, “The less distance between the empty habitat and the existing bird populations, the better the success rate seems to be; which makes intuitive sense.”
Dakota dreaming
The small piece of the Dakotas in southern Idaho does exist.
“When I was growing up near Hollister, there were a lot of pheasants here,” Miles Loughmiller, a southern Twin Falls county resident whose family has lived in the area since the 1920’s, said. “About the only thing different was the use of siphon tube irrigation rather than sprinklers, and those ditches made great travel corridors for the birds.”
The land use has changed significantly during Loughmiller’s tenure. There are more shrubs and winter cover now and there are birds less than 4 miles away, he said. “If they could find this area, I think they could re-establish themselves”.
As bird hunters, we have often heard “Think Habitat,” and the less complimentary, “It’s the Habitat, Stupid.” The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has an excellent program to help land owners improve their land for wildlife by planting trees, shrubs, nesting cover and food plots.
Many wildlife-conscious landowners have taken advantage of the 70% cost share. Perhaps it is time to emulate our sister state of Utah, and launch a formal game-bird transfer program. Trapping most Galliformes (ground dwelling) birds, is not hard with a walk-in trap, and IDFG personnel would not need to be directly involved.
It is at least time to start a conversation. In the words of a former Conservation Officer, now retired, who wished to remain anonymous for this article, “We might as well try trapping and transplanting birds to empty habitats; nothing else has worked.”
