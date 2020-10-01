Use emergency gear during your hunting trip for more than emergencies

Compass: Even if you own and use a GPS, it’s still a good idea to carry a compass and use it as back up and in addition to your GPS. Take a glance at the compass at the start of your hunt to orient yourself to landmarks so you can reference them on your return trip. A GPS unit is handy, but it’s electronic and requires batteries, which means it can fail. Ditto for a cellphone. A compass is more reliable, but you have to use it.

Space blanket: Hopefully, you never have to use one for an emergency, but they’re also handy to lay meat or quarters on to keep them clean when you’re butchering an animal in the field. A word of caution: don’t wrap meat in them for transport. Space blankets are designed to retain heat, and you’re trying to cool the meat. Don’t be afraid to break one out during nasty weather, even if it’s not an emergency. Staying dry and warm is always better than being wet and miserable, even if you’re not in immediate danger.

Signal whistle: They’re inexpensive, lightweight and don’t take up much space. A couple quick blasts will quickly get your hunting partner’s attention, and the sound carries farther than shouting. Yes, they will alert game, too, but the animals will probably be more curious than spooked by the sound of a whistle.