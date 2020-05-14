Use caution when foraging for wild plants, mushrooms

As one group of hunters in western Idaho recently learned, it’s an easy mistake to make, and a scary one. Zach Bowhay, a Moore resident, was bear hunting with his family in early May when they found what they believed was a patch of wild onions — a popular food source for bears in the spring. According to Bowhay, the odor in the area smelled strongly of onions, and the plants they found in the area looked the part.

“Several in our group thought these were wild onions. It had been years since I had dug wild onions and I thought this is what we had found as well,” Bowhay said.

Bowhay, his son and his wife sampled what they believed were wild onions. He and his wife immediately spit them out after tasting them, but his son chewed and swallowed about an inch long piece of the plant, Bowhay said. A couple hours later, his son was vomiting and feeling very ill.

Fortunately, Bowhay’s son recovered and is doing fine, but Bowhay wants get the word out about these poisonous plants.

“They say that eating two bulbs from this plant will kill an adult. We are very lucky that no bulbs were dug up, just the stems. We could have easily lost our child over something very innocent,” Bowhay said.