Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report — March 16

Steelhead angler effort increased again this past week on the upper Salmon River, and catch rates started to improve in the upstream areas. Angler effort was highest downstream of North Fork in location code 15, but effort near the Pahsimeroi River and Challis, in location codes 17 and 18, also increased. Effort near Salmon remained similar to the previous week.
Bank anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 did not report catching a steelhead. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 15 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 averaged 138 hours per steelhead caught. Angler effort in location code 16 was low during much of the week due to poor water clarity from low elevation snowmelt. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 46 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 18 averaged 32 hours per steelhead caught. Angler effort upstream of the East Fork Salmon River remained low, and anglers interviewed in this area did not report catching a steelhead.
River conditions varied throughout the week, but on Sunday, the river had cloudy visibility in location codes 14 through 17 and clear visibility in location codes 18 and 19. Water temperatures were in the low 40s in all areas. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,120 cfs at Salmon, which is 100% of the average for today’s date.
Anglers are still advised to use caution when heading below North Fork on the Salmon River Road. Road conditions have improved as the snow continues to melt off, but conditions can change rapidly this time of year.