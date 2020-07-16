Upper Salmon River closes for Chinook fishing effective immediately

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has closed salmon fishing effective immediately on the Upper Salmon River to protect wild Chinook salmon. Effects on wild Chinook salmon from catch-and-release impacts of non-tribal fisheries and direct harvest by tribal fisheries have met the allowable take approved through Endangered Species Act authorizations.

Chinook fishing is closed from the South Butte boat ramp upstream to the posted boundary about 100 yards below the Sawtooth Hatchery.

Officials from the tribes involved in the Upper Salmon River fishery have also said they intend to close tribal fishing in the area.

No other Idaho streams, except a section of the Snake River, are currently open for sport fishing for Chinook Salmon. Fish and Game commissioners, however, will consider a fall Chinook fishing season at their upcoming meeting July 22-23 in Idaho Falls.

While both spring and summer Chinook runs were below average, the forecast is brighter for fall Chinook with about 15,000 expected to return to Idaho, which could provide more fishing opportunity in the Lower Snake, Lower Salmon and Clearwater rivers.

