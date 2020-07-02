UPDATE: South Fork Boise River Road (Forest Road 227) realignment project

Please note that from now until sometime in August when the South Fork Boise River Road “realignments” are completed, the area along the FR 227 washouts between Bowns Campground and the confluence of the South Fork Boise River/Big Smoky Creek will be closed for public safety. This includes all travel, motorized and non-motorized (bicycling, walking, etc.) Please plan ahead to take a different route, i.e. through Fairfield. Bicycles and motorcycles have been traveling through the construction zone and this must stop! Please help avoid an accident or a delay in completing the road reconnection by staying clear of construction activities and not traveling through the closure. Tickets and fines will be given to those who do not heed this closure.