UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Galena Summit

KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said a snowmobiler was killed Friday in an avalanche in the Smiley Creek drainage, about 8 miles southwest of the Galena Summit.

The SAC's Instagram page reported one member of a large group was "highmarking" — riding up a steep slope from the bottom — on a south-facing slope near 9,000 feet in elevation.

The upper portion of the slope was wind-loaded. The rider triggered a very large avalanche approximately 500 feet wide, 3-4 feet thick and ran over 1,000 vertical feet. The rider was caught and carried into trees near the bottom of the slide path.

He deployed his avalanche airbag, was not buried but sustained severe injuries. Members of the rider’s party were unable to revive the rider at the accident site.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s friends and family," the Sawtooth Avalanche Center's Facebook page said.

USFS Sawtooth Avalanche Center staff visited the site and will release additional information and an incident report in the coming days.

