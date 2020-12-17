UPDATE: Pray for snow: Solider, Magic Mountain opening soon, Pomerelle to start 7-day lift service

Update: Soldier Mountain announced via social media Thursday the resort will be opening for the 2020/21 season Saturday. Both chairlifts will be running, the restaurant and bar will be open, but the magic carpet will not be in operation opening weekend.

TWIN FALLS — Snow gracing the grassy slopes of ski areas from Blaine to Cassia County is finally starting to pile up — Sun Valley and Pomerelle are currently open. Soldier Mountain and Magic Mountain are hopeful to join the other two areas Friday and Saturday respectively with a little help from Mother Nature and perhaps a snow dance or two.

“We just need one good storm to get us open,” Magic Mountain co-owner Suzette Richardson Miller said. “But we just don’t have enough to open safely.”

“We are pushing for Saturday, but snow is the issue,” Soldier Mountain general manager Paul Alden said. “We don’t have enough. We’ll have to see if we get snow this week.”

The rule of thumb for a ski area to open safely is the resort needs an 18-20 inch base. Late November and early December snow storms gave the two unopened resorts a chance, but a lull in snow and a week of warm temperatures shortly after melted away the chances of opening to plan.

