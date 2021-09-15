UPDATE: Fire still burning in Sawtooth National Recreation Area

Tuesday: The strategy of continual, timed placement of water in specific locations was again used yesterday with ongoing success. This strategy involved both hand crews and air resources and were critical in keeping the fire in check on the southern edge. Additional ground resources worked along the northern edge of the fire. Crews continue the removal and chipping of brush generated in the construction of defensible space in the Alturas Lake area.

Wednesday: Air resources will continue to play a critical role in fire suppression. The Boise Hotshots will still be working along the north end and southern end shoring up the contingency line. The structure group will be laying hose and sprinklers in the areas where they thinned the trees. Sawtooth Hotshots have finished the assigned fireline detail on the southern edge of the fire and will be redeployed to the Boundary Fire.

Weather: The forecast continues to indicate a likelihood of winds at 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph with low humidity late this afternoon. Decreased winds are forecast for Thursday with a return of moderate winds Friday. No moisture is predicted until the weekend.

CLOSED ROADS:

Cabin Creek Rd

Alturas Creek Rd

Beaver Creek Rd