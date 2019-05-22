Plan your Castle Rock State Park visit early.

Call the Visitor Center in Almo at 208-824-5901 to book the yurt or call toll free at 888-922-6743

Call between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. up to five days in advance to receive your keypad code.

Check in time is 3 p.m. and check out time is noon.

The yurt holds 1-4 people for $132.50 for Idaho residents and $143.10 for non-residents

It is possible to book the yurt up to nine months in advance, recommended for June and September