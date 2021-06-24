Two conflicts with deer and dogs in Pocatello's Johnny Creek reported to Idaho Fish and Game

POCATELLO — For the second time in a week, a deer-dog altercation in the Johnny Creek area has been reported to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office in Pocatello.

In both incidents, homeowners reported encounters between mule deer does and pet dogs that have resulted in the pets requiring veterinary attention.

Deer will act defensively when approached by dogs and people, especially if there are fawns in the picture. In one of the incidents, a fawn was actually seen in the vicinity of the doe before the confrontation with the dog took place.

“We are glad to hear that both dogs have returned to their homes to recover,” said Regional Supervisor Dan Garren. “We know that the potential for conflicts with pets and wildlife is very concerning for people, especially those who live in the urban-wildland interface like the Johnny Creek area.”

Fish and Game advises that there are a few things people should keep in mind to reduce conflicts with wildlife, especially this time of year when animals are caring for young and are extra protective.