Twin Falls County considers ban on shooting in Indian Springs

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10 a.m. Friday on a plan to restrict public recreational shooting at the Indian Springs area in the South Hills.

Twin Falls County Code states that discharge of a firearm is allowed “in the course of target shooting on public land if the discharge will not endanger persons or property.”

A new proposed ordinance states “recreational shooting in the area south of Foothills Road has led to stray bullets entering surrounding homes and endangering the life and safety of the residents.”

The approximate closure boundary would begin at the intersection of Foothills Road and McMullen Creek Road, extend south about one mile, east one mile, north one mile to Foothills Road, and west one mile along Foothills Road.

