“‘Twas the night before Fishmas,” the columnist wrote
As he wished for Saint Nicholas to bring him a boat
Some anglers called it an ode without equal
Well, hold onto your beanies — here comes the sequel!
This poem starts in the cold of December
Our journey to Henry’s was a trip to remember!
Running around hooking monster cut-bows
Sure helps you forget you can’t feel your toes
If winter drags on, don’t be offended
Ice fishing is Magic — Ha! Pun intended
But when spring finally comes, you won’t need a coat
Just dust off your bass gear and gas up the boat!
From Dierkes to Bruneau, the bass are awake
A well-placed soft plastic should trigger a take
Or take an adventure to Salmon Falls Creek
Where walleyes are the prize most anglers seek
No matter what kind of fishing you like
I’ll bet you can find it at C.J. Strike
Word is the crappie are keepers this year
Those fillets will be tasty, all battered in beer
As spring turns to summer, Lake Walcott is stirring
Over the weed beds we’ll send buzzbaits whirring
Up at Dog Creek, the largemouth are husky
And we might have a shot at a big tiger muskie
The trolling at Anderson Ranch is no joke
We’ll catch a Chinook and a limit of Kokes!
Late summer is perfect for fly-casting a hopper
Hit the Big Wood and you might land a whopper
Let’s fish the Snake River, ‘cause I’ve got the urge
To wrestle a seven-foot giant white sturge
That dino arrived with a tell-tale thump
It’s hard to believe a fish that big can jump!
As fall sets in and the weather cools down
Let’s fish Silver Creek and hunt trophy browns
We’ll throw tiny midges and small copper Johns
Try drifting that eddy — Whoa! That’s a fish on!
Duck Valley’s another good spot for some trout
Or we could catch some catfish at Milner, no doubt
The days are much shorter and the air has a chill
But hooking a big one is always a thrill
Alas, it’s now winter, and the ice is still forming
So sit by the fire and get those toes warming
Curl up with Part II of these fun Fishmas rhymes
Merry Christmas, dear readers. Oh, and Tight Lines!
