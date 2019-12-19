{{featured_button_text}}
Merry Fishmas

Fishing columnist Jordan Rodriguez wishes all his readers a Merry Fishmas and a crappie new year!

 COURTESY JORDAN RODRIGUEZ

“‘Twas the night before Fishmas,” the columnist wrote

As he wished for Saint Nicholas to bring him a boat

Some anglers called it an ode without equal

Well, hold onto your beanies — here comes the sequel!

This poem starts in the cold of December

Our journey to Henry’s was a trip to remember!

Running around hooking monster cut-bows

Sure helps you forget you can’t feel your toes

If winter drags on, don’t be offended

Ice fishing is Magic — Ha! Pun intended

But when spring finally comes, you won’t need a coat

Just dust off your bass gear and gas up the boat!

From Dierkes to Bruneau, the bass are awake

A well-placed soft plastic should trigger a take

Or take an adventure to Salmon Falls Creek

Where walleyes are the prize most anglers seek

No matter what kind of fishing you like

I’ll bet you can find it at C.J. Strike

Word is the crappie are keepers this year

Those fillets will be tasty, all battered in beer

As spring turns to summer, Lake Walcott is stirring

Over the weed beds we’ll send buzzbaits whirring

Up at Dog Creek, the largemouth are husky

And we might have a shot at a big tiger muskie

The trolling at Anderson Ranch is no joke

We’ll catch a Chinook and a limit of Kokes!

Late summer is perfect for fly-casting a hopper

Hit the Big Wood and you might land a whopper

Let’s fish the Snake River, ‘cause I’ve got the urge

To wrestle a seven-foot giant white sturge

That dino arrived with a tell-tale thump

It’s hard to believe a fish that big can jump!

As fall sets in and the weather cools down

Let’s fish Silver Creek and hunt trophy browns

We’ll throw tiny midges and small copper Johns

Try drifting that eddy — Whoa! That’s a fish on!

Duck Valley’s another good spot for some trout

Or we could catch some catfish at Milner, no doubt

The days are much shorter and the air has a chill

But hooking a big one is always a thrill

Alas, it’s now winter, and the ice is still forming

So sit by the fire and get those toes warming

Curl up with Part II of these fun Fishmas rhymes

Merry Christmas, dear readers. Oh, and Tight Lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.

