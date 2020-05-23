Try these south-east Idaho fishing spots for Memorial Day weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — In a statement released Friday from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the agency announced that for those who like to celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a fishing rod in hand, there are some great places in southeast Idaho where you can reel in some fun.

Bear Lake: Known for its turquoise blue water, this massive lake which sits in both Idaho and Utah is always a popular spot. Trophy cutthroat and lake trout swim these waters, but you will need a boat and a tackle box of silver spoons or crankbaits to get the job done. Troll between 35–55 feet for lake trout and cutthroats. Trout limit is 2; only those cutthroat trout with a clipped adipose fin, as evidenced by a healed scar, may be kept. If it is possible to get tired of fishing, Bear Lake’s beaches are perfect for building sandcastles, wading, swimming, paddle boarding, and so much more.