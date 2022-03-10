Trout release jump-starts fishing season

BOISE — Hardy anglers looking to reel in a few trout despite the chilly weather are in luck. Idaho Power added 50,000 rainbows to C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home this week.

Idaho Power conducts two major trout stocking events in the Snake River each year, in coordination with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Tankers released fish at the Cottonwood boat ramp and the Jacks Creek sportsman’s access boat ramp.

Raised in the Hagerman Valley, the trout are about 10 inches long — already pan-sized. Fish that avoid the stringer or the creel grow quickly at C.J. Strike and will provide opportunities for anglers through the summer and beyond.

“These trout provide a great early-season opportunity and also support the overall fishery, helping to ensure anglers have plenty of fish to catch throughout the year,” said Idaho Power Hatchery Facilities Coordinator Travis Long.

Long urged anyone recreating in, on or around the water at C.J. Strike or any of the company’s facilities along the Snake River, to be extra cautious. “The water is cold, the currents can be swift, and the wind can come up quickly,” he said. “Be prepared for the conditions and always wear a life jacket when boating.”

The fish-cleaning station at C.J. Strike Reservoir will remain closed until the danger of freezing has passed.

The trout release is one way Idaho Power provides recreational opportunities to the public as required by its federal licenses to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River.

Some previously released fish have jaw tags. Anglers who report catching one of these tagged fish will have their names entered in an annual drawing for $1,000. Anglers who catch a jaw-tagged fish should note the tag number, the date the fish was caught, the location and whether the fish was released. Call 1-800-388-6011 to be eligible for the drawing.

Reporting tags helps the company evaluate the success of its annual stocking effort.

For more information about tagged trout or Idaho Power’s numerous fish programs, visit idahopower.com/fish.

