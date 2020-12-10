Tristan's Trail at Auger Falls Park has a different flow

TWIN FALLS — Riding mountain bikes currently may be at a minimum while the shortest day of the year approaches, but that didn’t stop mountain biker Tristan Greaves and fellow volunteers from making improvements and modifications during a set of November dig days on Tristan’s Trail at Auger Falls Park.
The older flow trail was worn down and dry with partial overgrowth lining the path, even though a small brush fire torched sage brush and grasses in September. But with a little precipitation and luck from Mother Nature, Greaves was able to use a mini-excavator and helping hands to balance out and clean up the popular trail.
“I guess I didn’t realize it but we made a bunch of small changes to the trail,” Greaves said, after walking from top to bottom Wednesday. “We wanted the trail to have more flow where you could ride down the trail without having to use brakes or pedal. This part I just rode I didn’t have to use brakes.”
Although the lower section of the trail with its tabletop and gap jumps remain mostly the same, a few spots leading into the jumps were packed down and built up for better entry into the kicker. They also added a flow around the jumps for less experienced riders.
The major addition was in the middle section. A left banking berm was added shortly after a large table top jump that curves multiple times through part of the burn scar and larger rocks, creating a fast flow.
Greaves said about 15 volunteers joined him on the Saturday, Nov. 21 dig day with a handfull of people helping out earlier that week, but a majority of the modifications were done by him.
“I got a plan together and submitted to the city, working with Wendy Davis, and they reviewed it and we were good,” Greaves said.
Taking ideas from other bike parks such as the Eagle Bike Park in Garden City, Greaves has been morphing the flow trail on and off since 2015.
At the top of the trail, a second entry point was added for helping riders start their descent quicker from the road. Riders can also gain more speed through the top section due to packed and smoothed out dirt.
“We really need some rain though,”Greaves said. “In spring we will get back out and do some more work. The ground is pretty frozen so working on it is hard right now.”
