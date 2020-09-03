Trapper education classes offered in the Magic Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Trapper education classes are once again being offered by Fish and Game in the Magic Valley Region. Classes had been put on hold since March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both trapper education and wolf trapper education classes will be offered.

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Three classes will be offered over the coming weeks at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education Building in the Highway 93 Business Park at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.

Magic Valley Region Trapper Education Course Offerings:

Saturday, September 12, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, September 22, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Magic Valley Region Wolf Trapper Education Course Offering:

Saturday, September 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.