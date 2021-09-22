 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trapper education class offered in the Magic Valley Region
0 comments
editor's pick

Trapper education class offered in the Magic Valley Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IDFG logo

JEROME — A trapper education class is being offered by Fish and Game on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hunter Education Building at the Magic Valley Regional Office at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $9.75.

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Class registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.

Due to COVID-19 concerns appropriate social distancing will be required at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Share your big game and fish photos
Outdoors

Share your big game and fish photos

Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ big-game and fish photographs. We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online gallery, and we publish some of our favorites in the print edition of the Times-News, too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Backpacking with CSI

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News