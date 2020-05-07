Transporting live fish is illegal

Anglers who use a livewell in their boat, or even a bucket or cooler to keep fish alive while fishing, must either kill or release all fish before leaving the location where the fish were caught. Even inadvertent transport of live fish to your home to keep them “fresh” prior to processing can lead to a misdemeanor citation. Killing fish quickly and storing them on ice is a preferable option when it comes to care of the catch, and it also solves the problem and legal repercussions of transporting live fish and other organisms. Immediate killing, bleeding and icing will yield a better flesh quality for the table.