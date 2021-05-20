Trail users are encourage to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Another piece of advice is to always make sure that wildlife knows you are in their habitat. While nobody wants to hear loud yelling from someone else on the same trail, simply calling out with “hey bear” or “hey moose” is often enough to give any wildlife in the area a sense that you’re coming down the trail, which might help prevent an unexpected encounter.

In today’s world, many people carry and listen to their music or podcast, often when outside recreating. Wildlife has many different ways to “tell” someone that they are too close or causing the wildlife to feel threatened. Moose will grunt, stomp their hooves, and lay their ears back, while a bear will pop their jaws, or they may huff and woof. But, if a hiker has taken away their sense of hearing by wearing ear buds or headphones they can miss the early warning signs that they are in too close to wildlife. This could very well result in the animal charging or attacking. To the bear or moose, they have behaved appropriately in response to poor behavior of a human.

It is very important for everyone to stay safe when around wildlife by being aware of your surroundings.

Safety tips

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will always make public safety a priority when wildlife is in proximity to people.