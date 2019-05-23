BOISE — Fishing can be a fun sport for kids and parents. Besides spending quality time together outdoors, families can get away from their hectic schedules and enjoy a sun-filled day laughing, talking and enjoying the fresh air.
But introducing young children to the sport, which may seem daunting for some, is actually easy with a little forethought.
"The big thing is patience,” said Greg Schoby, fisheries manager for Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Salmon. “Be positive, make it fun and remember it’s not just your fishing trip — it’s their fishing trip, too.”
Parents should also consider their role as fishing coach as an investment with payoffs in the future.
"If you’re patient and do it right, payback time will come later when they take you fishing,” Schoby said.
Idaho Fish and Game recommends keeping these 10 simple tips in mind to help ensure your young child loves fishing from the get-go:
- Catching is key — Getting kids hooked on fishing is about getting a fish on the line fast. And for kids, it’s about numbers caught, not how big. Finding a well-stocked pond or lake is essential. Idaho Fish and Game makes it easy to find local, family-friendly fishing locations. Visit idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters for locations, tips, events and more.
- Keep it simple — Short, lightweight poles and closed-face reels are good choices. A few small hooks, sinkers and a few one-inch bobbers are all you need to get started. If you lack equipment or have never fished before, Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing trailers are loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle, bait and staffed by experienced anglers who can help. These trailers make appearances at well-stocked fishing holes throughout the state. For a list of free events in your area, visit idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers.
- Keep it short — The younger the child, the shorter the attention span. If the fish aren't biting, don't keep kids held hostage watching their fishing poles. Allow some breaks for rock skipping, enjoying some beach time — whatever keeps them happy and lets them enjoy the outdoors. And don’t be surprised if catching fish isn’t their first priority. Just remember, as your child’s attention span gets longer, so will your fishing trips.
- Be patient — Accept that you will be unsnagging lines, baiting hooks and probably not fishing much yourself. They will probably get dirty and wet, or tangle their lines. But remember, the quickest way to turn children off to fishing is to get frustrated with them. Remain patient and keep the outing short — under an hour for beginners. This will set you on course for cultivating a lifelong fishing buddy.
- Snack breaks — Pack a cooler with sandwiches and lots of snacks like granola bars, crackers, peanuts and a treat or two. Fish for 30 minutes or so and then take a break. Snacks with breaks can help with moments of frustration and will keep the kids interested longer.
- Remember the essentials — Besides hooks, lines and sinkers, be sure to take sunscreen, bug repellent, drinks, a few Band-Aids and a fishing license if required. Resident youth 13 years old or younger do not need a fishing license, but those 14 years and older are required to have a license in their possession while fishing.
- Never waste teaching moments — Fishing is not only about just catching fish; creating memories and learning are what’s important. Capitalize on moments to teach children. Tell them about bugs, birds, plants and fish. The outdoors is the best kind of classroom, and kids will soak it up like a sponge.
- Keep a few — Catch-and-release is an important aspect of angling, but there's nothing wrong with keeping a few for the pan if the fishing rules allow. It can also open kids' minds to where the food they eat comes from.
- Leave it better than you found it — Remember to pack out your garbage and encourage kids to pick up, too. These lessons mold responsible and conscientious anglers, helping to ensure the future of our sport.
- Good times again — If you want your kids to go fishing again, the fun part is most important. Choose a sunny day, take photographs and enjoy watching them have a good time. Keep this in mind and regardless of the number of fish caught, each outing will be a success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.