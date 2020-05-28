To stay busy in quarantine, two grandmas are hiking 'every inch' of Boise’s 200 miles of trails

“For me it was a surprise to find that we had Bob’s Trail so close to us,” said Diggs of the trail that starts near Hidden Springs. “You’re in Boise and then all of a sudden you’re in the Foothills. “

Since starting the challenge, Diggs and Fortin meet up to hike about three times a week. Though both women had spent some time hiking on Boise’s trails in the past, Fortin said she didn’t realize the magnitude of the system until she began planning their weekly hikes.

“I had done a number of the trails but when I got a map of Ridge to Rivers, I saw just the extent of the trail system,” Fortin said.

Diggs keeps track of their hiking stats thanks to her smartwatch, while Fortin plans the treks on track on map that has become increasingly covered in red ink. By end of their project, they’ll have covered more than the trail system’s 200 miles as they crisscross main trails to hit every single spur, loop and ridge that meanders through the Foothills.

“We’re being very meticulous,” Fortin said.

Most days they add several miles to their overall total.

“If we’re doing less than 7 miles, we just think, ‘Oh this is a piece of cake. We have to do more,’” Fortin said.