To 70-year-old Idaho man, mountains are ‘something special.’ He’s climbed more than 3,000

NAMPA — Just a few days after his 70th birthday, Jon Fredland hit another milestone. The Nampa man ascended his 3,000th mountain peak, an achievement that speaks to countless days spent in the outdoors.

Fredland and a group of friends and loved ones climbed Trinity Mountain, a 9,451-foot mountain in the Boise National Forest. Fredland said he was looking for peak high enough to escape the wildfire smoke that has plagued the Treasure Valley for much of the summer. But other than that, he said in a phone interview, he didn’t put much other thought into selecting the momentous mountain.

“I do so many peaks, it just came up on me so fast,” Fredland said. “Suddenly, the next trip it’s going to be there.”

Idaho peakbagger boasts long list of featsFredland’s love for the outdoors started early. He grew up in Southern California, where he was a Boy Scout and also got involved with the Sierra Club. He could be in the Santa Monica Mountains in just a few minutes or swimming in the Pacific Ocean in a similarly short time.

“I had to decide if I was an ocean guy or a mountain guy — and the mountains won out,” Fredland said. “Getting up to the mountains was something special.”