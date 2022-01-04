 Skip to main content
Thousand Springs Park access closed until spring

Ritter Island

It's a fanciful design, but it's the real thing. The castellated architecture of Idaho Power Co.'s Thousand Springs hydroelectric plant adds to the visual interest of a paddle around Ritter Island.

 VIRGINIA HUTCHINS, TIMES-NEWS

HAGERMAN — The road leading to the park at Idaho Power’s Thousand Springs Power Plant and Ritter Island State Park will be closed until mid-March while the company makes upgrades to the power plant switchyard.

The Thousand Springs Power Plant includes diversion structures and a powerhouse with three generators for a total nameplate generating capacity of 6,800 kilowatts. Power has been generated at the site since 1912; Idaho Power acquired the site in 1916 and updated the plant in 1921.

The company owns and maintains several other parks and river access sites in the area. Visit the Hagerman Valley section at idahopower.com/recreation for information about Idaho Power recreational facilities in the area.

For more information about access to Ritter Island State Park, contact the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

