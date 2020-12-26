Thousand Springs here I come: New bridge, other major upgrades in the works at state park

“We went from a wood bridge to steel with a concrete deck,” Halfill said. “It was needing to be replaced.”

Only a 10-minute drive from Ritter Island is Box Canyon, the 11th largest spring in Idaho, with its crystal clear water pouring out from the lava rock. Visitor use at the state park has risen, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an upgrade to the road system has gone from idea to reality.

Landrum said the idea at first was to make the parking lot bigger. But then he thought about all the older and handicapped visitors who had difficulty hiking the first mile in. Soon, the idea was to put parking at the overlook.

Enter CARES Act money.

“The only CARES Act project down there was the Box Canyon paving,” Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation construction manager Joel Halfill said. “That was $342,000. We got a certain amount of money that was spread through the three regions, there was projects we looked at and they said, ‘hey we got this money, but we need to spend it before the end of the year’.”

Landrum said the parking doesn’t just help elderly and handicap people. He described a veteran who could barely walk but still deserves to experience the canyon.