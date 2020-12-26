Thousand Springs here I come: New bridge, other major upgrades in the works at state park

HAGERMAN — As winter sets in and outdoor recreation quiets around the Magic Valley, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and National Park Service are staying busy with enhancements to some of their parks.
After the calendar rolls over to 2021, visitors at two of the Thousand Springs State Park sites will be able to access new features and travel more safely, while a new visitors center is slated to open in the autumn.
Park Manager Dave Landrum has jokingly called the new bridge at Ritter Island the “Golden Gate of the Hagerman Valley Bridge.”
In other words: it’s a big upgrade.
“At Ritter Island, the bridge here was 50 years old — the wooden bridge,” . “It had cracks, it was decaying, and they had lowered the weight limit to where we could only get one vehicle across at a time. Therefore if we need an emergency vehicle like an ambulance or fire department, there is no way a truck could have got across that bridge.”
Along with the bridge replacement, the houses and barn have been painted — a sprucing of them up for visitors, Landrum said.
“This bridge here has really changed the atmosphere to the entrance,” Landrum said. “That wooden bridge had character and history behind it, but it wasn’t safe.”
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation construction manager Joel Halfill said work on the bridge has totaled $476,000 as of Christmas Eve, with the bridge needing a few more additions, like a gate, before opening completely to vehicles and pedestrians.
“We went from a wood bridge to steel with a concrete deck,” Halfill said. “It was needing to be replaced.”
Only a 10-minute drive from Ritter Island is Box Canyon, the 11th largest spring in Idaho, with its crystal clear water pouring out from the lava rock. Visitor use at the state park has risen, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an upgrade to the road system has gone from idea to reality.
Landrum said the idea at first was to make the parking lot bigger. But then he thought about all the older and handicapped visitors who had difficulty hiking the first mile in. Soon, the idea was to put parking at the overlook.
Enter CARES Act money.
“The only CARES Act project down there was the Box Canyon paving,” Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation construction manager Joel Halfill said. “That was $342,000. We got a certain amount of money that was spread through the three regions, there was projects we looked at and they said, ‘hey we got this money, but we need to spend it before the end of the year’.”
Landrum said the parking doesn’t just help elderly and handicap people. He described a veteran who could barely walk but still deserves to experience the canyon.
“I had a guy that served three tours in Iraq,” Landrum said. “He was handicapped and could barely walk. He came up to me and gave me a hug with tears in his eyes and said, ‘Thank you. I can walk from there to here (new parking lot to overlook), but not here to there (front parking lot to overlook)’. That’s the guy I did it for.”
The new back parking lot has two handicap parking spaces and a Purple Heart recipient space. The pavement stretches from the parking lot to the overlook for wheelchair access as well.
The third project is in Hagerman, where a joint project between the Idaho Division of Public Works and the Thousand Springs State Park system is building a Billingsley Creek visitor center, access road and eventually a 50-spot campground. The $2.6 million visitor center has a foundation, and workers last week began construction on electrical wiring and plumbing as well as design plans for the access road.
“It’s going to be a combination of the National Park Service and Idaho Parks and Recreation sharing that building together,” Landrum said. “It’s kind of going to be the hub for Thousand Springs parks for where people can come and ask for information on how to get to other parks and stuff like that.”
The visitor center is slated to open in autumn of 2021 and the campground sometime later that year.