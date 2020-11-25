This late-night host just bought an Idaho fishing lodge listed for nearly $8 million

SWAN VALLEY — Late-night television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has partnered with renowned fly fishing guide Oliver White to purchase an Idaho fishing lodge that was on the market for nearly $8 million.

According to a Wall Street Journal article published last month, Kimmel and White closed on the South Fork Lodge in June after nearly a year of negotiations. Though the final purchase price of the property wasn’t disclosed, the 25-acre lodge near Swan Valley was on the market for $7.95 million in 2019, according to Flylords magazine.

The Eastern Idaho lodge sits alongside the Snake River and boasts “eight bedrooms with their own outdoor patios, two private cabins containing five suites, a self-contained four bedroom/2.5 bath river house, four fisherman cabins, and a high-end restaurant replete with outdoor, riverside seating and a grand bar,” the magazine said. It even has its own in-house fly shop and guide service.

So what would the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host want with the South Fork Lodge? Probably what any visitors are angling for — great fishing.