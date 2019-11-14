YELLOWSTONE — As temperatures take a dive around the state, anglers are often tempted to venture onto thin ice. Here are a few safety tips to ensure your ice fishing adventure doesn’t become a polar plunge.
Safety First!
Ice fishing is generally a safe activity if you pay attention to ice conditions and remember that they can change from day to day.
The best way to check ice thickness is to drill a test hole before venturing too far. Follow these guidelines — and remember, it’s ultimately your responsibility to determine if it’s safe to be on the ice.
General guidelines for ice safety
- Three to 4 inches of solid ice is the minimum to support a person, and thicker ice is needed for groups.
- Ten inches of solid ice are needed to support an ATV or snow machine.
- Ice does not typically get thick enough to drive cars and trucks on Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs.
- Drill test holes to determine thickness — and remember, thickness is not always uniform. Holes can be no larger than 10-inches in diameter for safety’s sake.
- Beware of conditions that can create weak ice, such as inlets and outlets, springs, or near docks and other structures that can absorb sunlight and weaken ice.
