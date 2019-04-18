{{featured_button_text}}
Creature Craft 01

Darren Vancil, owner of Creature Craft, descends the Snake River on April 6 on one of his whitewater inflatable rafts at Caldron Linn near Murtaugh.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

In the “Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy is transported to another world via a violent tornadic ride, all while sitting comfortably in her house.

Apply the same notion to a raging river, add a waterfall and a triangular raft, and what materializes is a floating bouncy-house on raging whitewater in places most other boats can’t go. It’s called a Creature Craft. Owner and builder Darren Vancil offers the “Dorothy effect” to anyone willing to experience rafting in a different way.

An avid boater, Vancil crafts the unique rafts not only to serve as fun adventure vessels b ut as rescue vehicles for those who find themselves in too deep.

Creature Craft 04

Darren Vancil, owner of Creature Craft, speaks with members about safety before taking on Caldron Linn in one of his inflatable rafts April 6 near Murtaugh.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

“We build primarily rescue inflatables,” Vancil said after running Caldron Linn, a class 6 drop on the Snake River. “I’m always pushing the envelope a little bit here, but it was really good to have the whole team come out and set that up for one 10-second drop.”

Creature Craft 02

Darren Vancil, owner of Creature Craft, poses on one of his whitewater inflatable rafts April 6 at Caldron Linn on the Snake River near Murtaugh.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Vancil said he “saw the design” and created the Creature Craft’s unique shape. The whitewater world gives him a hard time about the boats, claiming that they are unsteady and don’t require skill to operate.

“You can do certain things in a Creature Craft that you can’t do in other boats,” Vancil said. “We want to show the world what is possible and allow other people to enjoy what we enjoy doing.”

The rescue teams that buy Vancil’s boats do not always have time to spend several weekends training on the crafts. But Vancil’s crafts are quickly learned — he designs them for easy use. Since the operators have other responsibilities, not having to navigate a complicated boat helps the rescuers in focusing on a victim.

Vancil spoke of an incident involving two victims, one a 6-year-old who nearly drowned at the bottom of a low head dam, a type of dam usually spanning the entire river and spilling over all or nearly all of the dam’s length. The spillover presents a safety hazard to the public because of its capability to produce dangerous recirculating currents. Because the rescue team had a tough time getting to them, the adult accompanying the child died. The local municipality in Wilmington, Ill., approached Vancil and Creature Craft after the incident and purchased boats for possible future accidents.

Creature Craft 03

Darren Vancil, owner of Creature Craft, packs the water anchor on one of his whitewater inflatable rafts April 6 at Caldron Linn near Murtaugh.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM,TIMES-NEWS

“The agency looked into Creature Craft after the accident and we came out there a month later doing a training exercise,” he said of the incident. “Now they own boats.”

The crafts are built with a strong and flexible nylon fabric — coated with epoxy urethane — making the boats durable. The materials, along with the design, have proven to those who use them how important the boat is when rescuing victims, especially at low head dams.

“The boat that I was riding today is a true self-righting boat,” Vancil said. “It just turns right side up. These newer ones have an improved roll cage and are almost exactly like the originals.”

The descent of Caldron Linn proved the importance of the craft’s design, emulating a live rescue at a low head dam where a victim would cycle over and over in the raging water. According to Vancil, the low head dam is the most common dam in the world and is a constant drowning hazard. The raft that can sustain the abuse from the water offers a good chance of rescuing a live victim.

Creature Craft 05

Darren Vancil is engulfed by water on one of his Creature Craft rafts April 6 while running Caldron Linn on the Snake River.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

“Being a part of something positive — and knowing your boat is out trying to help save lives of others — is just really cool,” he said.

