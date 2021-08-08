These falcons fly with little backpacks. What do Boise State scientists hope to learn?

By tracking where the birds go to eat, researchers can discover the areas they prefer. If the raptors avoid locations where there were fires in the past 20 years, but happily forage in areas that have been recovering for 30 years, then researchers can figure out how long it takes for the habitat to be fully restored.

If raptors avoid roads, even those surrounded by sagebrush, conservationists will know to focus on restoring areas far from any traffic.

The presence of raptors “indicates that everything (ecologically) below them is doing well and is healthy and is balanced,” Ravecca said.

SCIENTISTS DISCOVER FALCONS’ COMMUTE TIMES VARY

The solar-powered GPS transmitters placed on 10 prairie falcons are smaller than a lighter. If the birds were human-sized, it would be as if they’re wearing a wallet-sized backpack with shoelace-sized straps, Ravecca said.

Three days a week, when the backpacks have sufficient battery power, the transmitter switches on once the raptor reaches a certain speed. It then reports the bird’s location every two seconds.

While they don’t yet know exactly why the falcons travel where they do, scientists now have data to help them figure it out.