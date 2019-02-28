When I run into readers, I am often asked about the Detroit hat I wear in my fishing photos.
The answer is simple: I was born in Michigan and lived there until I was 10. I maintain an emotional connection to The Mitten, but I hadn’t visited in more than a decade — until recently.
For the holidays, my wife and I took our daughter Quinn to see my home state. It was a wonderful trip filled with Detroit sporting events, nostalgic foods and long-overdue family visits. Quinn even got to meet her great-great-grandma Matilde, still going strong at 97!
As usual, I took the opportunity to try an out-of-state fishing adventure. On the day after Christmas, Captain Eric of Erie Gold Sportfishing welcomed our group of four — nephew Emerson, sister-in-law Melissa, brother-in-law Steve and me — aboard his boat for a Lake Erie walleye hunt.
It was a picturesque day: sunny, 45 degrees and not a hint of wind. I helped Eric rig up eight rods with planer boards designed to keep our large, wobbly crankbaits from tangling. We marked plenty of fish, but they weren’t interested in our lures.
“When do you think they’ll start biting?” Emerson asked.
“That’s up to you, my man,” I smirked. “You’ve got to start holding your mouth right!”
The adults burst into laughter at the puzzled look on the 12-year-old’s face. We pressed on.
About two hours in, Eric got a radio call from a friend fishing nearby.
“Hey Eric, we just hit on P10 at 45, Barney in a Clown Suit.”
The radio lingo required some translation — Corey’s boat had hooked a fish on a Perfect 10 crankbait trolled 45 feet back. The lure had a purple head and tail with a white polka dot “clown suit” pattern.
About 15 minutes later, Corey was back on our channel.
“Eric, we just came over the waypoint from our last hookup. We have five fish on.”
“Copy that, we are on our way!”
On a lake bigger than Vermont, the walleye bite was confined to an area the size of a football stadium. But thanks to the friendly assist, we were on them. On our first pass, a side planer started swimming out of formation.
“Fish on!” I yelled, grabbing the rod and handing it to Emerson. Within seconds, all four anglers were fighting a walleye.
Emerson’s fish came aboard first — a fine 4-pound specimen. Eric scooped up Steve’s in the same net, another 4-pound keeper. Melissa’s came in next, topping the leaderboard at more than 6 pounds.
My fish was the last to show itself, but I caught a glimpse of it near the surface about 30 yards out.
“Eric, I think we have a thrasher!”
Sure enough, Eric soon scooped a 30-inch Lake Erie monster weighing just shy of 10 pounds.
“Was that fun or what, Emerson?” the Captain cried. “Let’s do it again!”
Every time we trolled through that hot spot, multiple rods got action. By early afternoon, we had limited out on walleye, with a couple white bass mixed in. As Emerson reeled in his last and biggest fish of the day, he was grinning from ear to ear.
“There you go, buddy,” I teased. “You’re finally holding your mouth right!”
We thanked Eric for the epic trip and headed to catch that night’s Detroit Pistons game. The next day, I taught Emerson — an aspiring sushi chef — how to fillet fish and the whole family feasted on fresh fried walleye and ice cold, Michigan-made Vernors ginger ale.
It felt good to be home.
Tight lines!
