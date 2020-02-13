Make date night a great night this Valentine's Day

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Date on Friday? Look no further than the College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreational Center's Valentine's Day Snowshoe trip.

Join the group for a guided 1-1½ hour snowshoe hike in the South Hills and bring your special someone. We'll cover snowshoeing techniques, ascending and descending hills, and nighttime winter travel. The center will provide snowshoes, poles, headlamps and a few surprise treats to make the night special! Registration fee covers two participants.

This trip provides transportation (space is limited, so first come, first served) or you can meet us at the mountain. The van leaves CSI at 6 p.m. If you are meeting us at the mountain, we will meet at 7 p.m. Meet at Magic Mountain parking lot.

COST: $35 per couple

Age: 16 and older

To sign up, contact Christa at 208-732-6697. Sorry, no refunds.