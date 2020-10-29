The Snake River is an accessible and excellent place to hunt waterfowl

While there are numerous public access points, there are also long stretches with limited, or no, public access, and there’s often some form of navigational challenges for any type of watercraft to safely and easily travel up and down the river.

Hunting the mighty Snake

So the Snake has lots of waterfowl and room for hunters, but how do you get to the birds? First, you have to decide how you want to hunt, and which method will likely be most effective. Many popular hunting methods can be effective on the Snake and offer good choices depending on the location and character of the river.

Decoy hunting

The tried-and-true method is to find where birds congregate, then set out your decoys, find a place to hide and wait. But that applies to anyplace, right?

Decoy hunting on the Snake may require some effort beyond finding birds. First, you’re likely to be hunting moving water, which means you may need a little more line on your decoys and/or heavier anchors. The Snake tends to have lots of drifting vegetation, which can tangle in your decoys and drag them downstream. Pay attention to where you place your decoys, or you may spend a lot of time chasing them downstream instead of hunting.