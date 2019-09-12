Trivia pop quiz: How long does Earth take to rotate 360 degrees? If you answered “24 hours,” that’s close, but no cigar.
Using the distant stars as reference, one Earth rotation takes 23 hours, 56 minutes, 4.1 seconds (a “sidereal (sigh-DEER-ee-uhl) day)”.
A star on the meridian (due south, at its highest point) will return to the meridian four minutes shy of 24 hours.
The 24-hour (“solar”) day is the average time for the sun to return to the meridian (local apparent solar noon). As Earth orbits, the sun appears to circumnavigate the stars annually, moving eastward through the zodiac roughly one degree per day (360 degrees in 365 days). So, after a complete rotation, Earth must turn for four additional minutes to face the sun again.
Because Earth’s orbital speed varies throughout the year, however, when Earth moves slowest, less than 24 hours elapse from noon to noon on a sundial. The year’s shortest local apparent solar day should be in early July — not the winter solstice (Dec. 21).
If only it were that simple. Thanks to the 23.5 degree angle between Earth’s equator and its orbital plane (as displayed by globes), the sun doesn’t move strictly eastward with respect to the stars. Its north/south wandering exaggerates a sundial’s error, a variation known as the “equation of time.” Consequently, a sundial is least accurate (compared to time reckoned with 24-hour days) around mid-February (14 minutes slow) and early November (16.5 minutes fast).
For those dreading the onset of shortening days, take solace in the fact that, though the length of daylight is waning, the shortest solar day is Sept. 16 (23 hours, 59 minutes, 42 seconds) and the longest is, ironically, Dec. 21 (24 hours, 30 seconds).
Next column: Two obsolete constellations.
