The inside scoop

I guess I'm a sucker for adventure.
I moved to Idaho from Nebraska this spring, so that's an adventure in itself. But since I've gotten here, almost everything is a new experience. I've just asked myself, "Why not try new things that I haven't ever been able to?"
Why not get up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday and drive two hours to the mountains to hike? Why not go to the Snake River Canyon at sunrise? Why not go kayaking in the Snake River and write an article about it?
I tried to come at this project completely like an outsider, which wasn't hard. I haven't been kayaking very often, and I had never done it on a river. I enjoyed the experience, and I feel like a little bit more of a complete person because of it.
Almost every good thing in my own life has come from trying something new and taking a risk. It isn't all that risky to go kayaking on the Snake since the water is flat, and if you haven't done it yet, it's something definitely recommend.
Because, why not?
