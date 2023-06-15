I’m not sure exactly how old I was, but I remember my first fishing trip like it was yesterday. My family was camping at a little cabin in Mio, Michigan, and my dad said we were going fishing in the morning.

“What time of morning is good for fishing?” I asked.

“I think people usually go pretty early,” said my dad, who at the time had almost no experience.

I’m not sure exactly what time I woke up the next morning, but it was EARLY. Zero dark thirty early, when not even the birds have thought about stirring. I crept into my parents’ room and woke my mom, who must have been stunned to see me standing there, fully dressed in my fishing attire.

“I’m here for dad,” I announced.

To his credit, dad emerged moments later. And thus began a lifelong adventure that has resulted in too many awesome memories to count.

When we started fishing, we didn’t really know what we were doing. My dad was just looking for fun ways to spend time with his son. I quickly fell in love with fishing and, to his credit, dad kept taking me.

Those early years were filled with a lot of learning, and a lot of work. Because a fishing dad is also the chief line detangler. The lunch packer. The treat dispenser. The casting instructor. The sibling referee. When the bite is slow, he’s the rock-skipping coach. And when the bite is good, he’s the net man, the hook re-baiter and the photographer.

Sometime around the age of 12, I surpassed my dad’s fishing abilities. By reading and watching any fishing-related content I could get my hands on—and lots of trial and error—I started to build a knowledge tackle box, and our luck began to turn. As life took us from Michigan to Pennsylvania to Idaho, we encountered new species, learned new techniques and started catching a lot more fish. We were hooked for life!

Two decades later, I’ve become a fishing dad myself, with two young daughters to introduce to the great outdoors. Daddy-daughter trips with my 5-year-old, Quinn, are my favorite outings of the year. She even got to go fishing with dad AND grandpa last summer! Along the way, I’ve confirmed the fishing dad often doesn’t do much fishing—he’s too busy steering the boat, unhooking fish, handing out snacks and ensuring no stuffed animal is left behind. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Seeing my kids light up as they reel in a fish; watching Quinn proudly carry our catches to the livewell or gently release them over the side of the boat; cooking my girls’ favorite meal of fresh fish and chips—these are the moments every fishing dad lives for.

I don’t get to see my dad super often these days, but we rendezvous for some fishing a couple times each year. During our most recent outing at our favorite bass lake, dad was having a hard time keeping up with my fish count. When he finally got one, I took his picture—but as I was snapping it, I felt a bass thump my lure and couldn’t help myself.

“Hey dad, watch this!” I chuckled, swinging with my left arm to set the hook on yet another largemouth.

“Who raised you anyway?!” dad groaned, and we both burst into laughter.

He might not have taught me everything I know, but I’m sure glad to have a fishing dad. Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome fishing dads out there. Your kids are lucky to have you. Tight lines!

Fish are mean! Don’t underestimate their appetites Years ago, while on vacation in Belize, I spent some time fishing off a pier with spinning gear I’d brought from home.

Bass season is here! Up your catch rates with these go-to lures. Bass fishing holds a special magic for me. I love all kinds of fishing, but there’s something about bass — the ferocity with which they smash a lure;

Going fishing this spring? Be ready for anything! Spring fishing in Idaho bears a striking similarity to the weather — it’s wacky, it’s fickle, and just when you think you have it figured out, you’re wrong!