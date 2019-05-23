A common misconception about telescopes is that their primary purpose is to increase the apparent size of distant objects. While magnifying is a key feature of telescopes, it’s not necessarily the most important.
Relatively close, bright targets — like the moon and planets — benefit from magnification. But the universe is much bigger than the solar system.
Consider the Milky Way’s biggest galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy. At 2.4 million light years (roughly 24 Milky Way diameters), this giant spiral spans around three degrees (the equivalent of six full moons in a row), considerably wider than a typical telescope’s field of view, even at its lowest power.
While the Andromeda Galaxy’s nucleus is barely discernible to the naked eye, the rest is simply too faint. It’s a telescope’s ability to magnify brightness, not size, that makes its outer fringes visible.
Magnification is limited both by the laws of optics and earth’s atmosphere. Light waves spread out when passing through an opening (like a telescope’s aperture), limiting their ability to focus. Thus, the sharpest views will be at magnifications less than sixty times for each inch of aperture (e.g. less than 360x for a 6” diameter instrument), assuming perfect optics. (To calculate magnification, divide the telescope’s focal length by the eyepiece’s.)
Atmospheric distortion is even more limiting. The smallest detail a telescope can reveal — through exceptionally steady air — is around one arc-second (1/3600th of one degree). But that’s only about 60 times smaller than the finest detail the human eye can see on its own.
In practice, therefore, apertures greater than approximately 6 inches yield no benefit through magnification. In fact, the larger the telescope, the larger the column of distorting air through which it looks. All gains from larger apertures are due to their ability to render invisibly faint targets visible.
