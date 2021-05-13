Sun Valley Resort gets new general manager

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Company announced Tuesday the appointment of Pete Sonntag as vice president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort, effective June 7.
In his new role, Sonntag will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the resort. Current President and General Manager Tim Silva will remain president of Sun Valley Company and transition his focus to development and planning.
Sonntag’s experience includes resort leadership roles at a number of acclaimed mountain destinations in North America, including Whistler Blackcomb and Heavenly. Sonntag served as a ski school director at a number of resorts including Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Copper Mountain. He began his career in the mountains as a grounds maintenance worker at the Beaver Creek Golf Course. Joining Sonntag in Sun Valley will be his wife and three children, all of whom share a passion for the outdoors.
“We are excited to welcome Pete to the Sun Valley family; he brings a wealth of mountain resort knowledge and is well equipped to lead Sun Valley Resort,” said Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts, parent company of Sun Valley Company. “Sun Valley has been so fortunate to benefit from Tim Silva’s contributions for over 30 years, culminating in Sun Valley being recognized by SKI Magazine as the number one ski resort in North America. We are confident that Pete will seamlessly transition into the General Manager role that Tim has so deftly commanded, continuing to drive an exceptional experience in the mountains for all our employees, guests and community.”
“With such rich history and a unique mountain community, I am honored to join Sun Valley Company,” Sonntag said. “While he leaves big shoes to fill, Tim has ensured the operations of Sun Valley are poised for success. Knowing we have an exemplary team in place, Sun Valley will continue to stand out as a family-owned, independent resort focused on its loyal guests, employees and the Wood River Valley.”