Sun Valley Resort gets new general manager

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Company announced Tuesday the appointment of Pete Sonntag as vice president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort, effective June 7.

In his new role, Sonntag will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the resort. Current President and General Manager Tim Silva will remain president of Sun Valley Company and transition his focus to development and planning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sonntag’s experience includes resort leadership roles at a number of acclaimed mountain destinations in North America, including Whistler Blackcomb and Heavenly. Sonntag served as a ski school director at a number of resorts including Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Copper Mountain. He began his career in the mountains as a grounds maintenance worker at the Beaver Creek Golf Course. Joining Sonntag in Sun Valley will be his wife and three children, all of whom share a passion for the outdoors.