Sun Valley Resort announces season pass savings
Sun Valley Resort announces season pass savings

Sun Valley powder day

Moments later Tanaya Greaves was smiling ear to ear as she stopped after finding some powder during day three of a four-day storm on the slopes of Sun Valley Resort Friday, Jan. 29 in Sun Valley. One highlight that helped the 2021 ski season at Sun Valley was a heavy snow event in late January that dumped 62 inches in four days on the resort.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

KETCHUM — Named North America’s No. 1 ski resort by SKI Magazine in 2020, Sun Valley Resort is excited to commence with its 86th season.

Season pass prices go up this week, which means now is the best time to buy for the 2021-2022 skiing and riding season. Guests must purchase by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 to lock in the savings.

For those wanting to explore two renowned ski resorts — Sun Valley and Snowbasin — the Sun & Snow Pass is the ideal option. This pass option allows three days at both resorts with no blackout dates or restrictions, along with several other benefits and discounts.

For more information about pass options and prices, please visit sunvalley.com/mountain-passes.

