Sun Valley Resort announces season pass savings

KETCHUM — Named North America’s No. 1 ski resort by SKI Magazine in 2020, Sun Valley Resort is excited to commence with its 86th season.

Season pass prices go up this week, which means now is the best time to buy for the 2021-2022 skiing and riding season. Guests must purchase by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 to lock in the savings.

For those wanting to explore two renowned ski resorts — Sun Valley and Snowbasin — the Sun & Snow Pass is the ideal option. This pass option allows three days at both resorts with no blackout dates or restrictions, along with several other benefits and discounts.

For more information about pass options and prices, please visit sunvalley.com/mountain-passes.

