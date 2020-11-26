Sun Valley makes adjustments to make skiing safer as new lift expands skiable terrain

The 380-acre expansion that accompanies the new lift increases Bald Mountain’s skiable terrain from 2,054 acres to 2,434 acres. And that doesn’t include 250 additional acres on south-facing slopes that will be skiable during big snow years.

The project was completed a few weeks ago after other ski areas had put capital improvement projects on hold because of the pandemic.

“The project is definitely the talk of the ski world. We’re one of the few to be able to say, ‘Look what’s new!’” Stearns said. “It speaks to the (resort owner) Holdings’ amazing commitment to the community that they went ahead with this. They did that, as well, with the gondola in 2009. Who else would have done that after the economic collapse in October 2008?”

The new improvements will truly offer something for everyone. Advanced and expert skiers will be able to descend from the top of Seattle Ridge into the newly christened Sunrise Bowl — so named because the sun’s rays hit it first on the Solstice — to ski trees and steep chutes. The area is, Stearns said, as steep or steeper than Limelight.

Lower and intermediate skiers will enjoy cruising 2.6 miles of some of the easiest terrain on Bald Mountain as they work their way down Broadway Run to the new lift.