SUN VALLEY — Less than two days before Thanksgiving, a few mounds of man-made snow could be seen dotting Baldy’s Ridge from the highway leading to Sun Valley Resort.
Then it started snowing.
By Thanksgiving morning — opening day for the resort — skiers were reveling in 20 inches of snow from heaven. And it was coming down hard as they made their pre-turkey feast turns.
Bald Mountain was transformed into a winter wonderland with conditions more akin to Christmas than Thanksgiving. The bountiful snowfall charged through skiers and riders like an electrical current, getting them up and out of bed and onto the slopes.
Powder hounds quickly gobbled up the fresh powder as the Lookout Express ferried them up over a mogul run that was all but covered in white, over Blue Grouse, where large hills of man-made snow looked like marshmallows, and across Ridge, where the dots of man-made snow connected, buried under natural snow.
“It’s a great start to our 84th season,” said Sun Valley spokesperson Kelli Lusk, as she watched skiers and boarders take their places in line. “We figure a strong opening with all the snow. We had great conditions for the ski camp the week before and this new snow adds to it.”
By the time the day was over, the skier count had exceeded 2,300 — a strong start to the season. Sun Valley officials hope to see the resort’s new affiliation with the Epic Pass expand the seasonal skier/snowboarder count to over 400,000.
All in the spirit of snow
In years past, skiers and boarders have quietly staked out their places in line, vying to be among the first visitors up the mountain. This year, Sun Valley Resort turned up the dial on the excitement.
“Spirit in the Sky” blasted from a deejay’s turntables while skiers and boarders lined up outside the lodge. Resort officials handed out 100 commemorative mugs filled with free hot chocolate.
And skiers like Dana Maloney and Matt Hansen, who had been crowned Sun Valley’s first Snow Queen and King for dressing like America’s first alpine gold medalist Gretchen Fraser and mohawk-studded Glen Plake at an Après for Snow party a few days earlier, dug in.
“You can really sense a good vibe,” said Hailey skier Maria Dudunakis, who has skied Baldy for dozens of years. “Everybody’s really happy!”
Wood River High School snowboarders Spencer Gaudreau and Asher Stern showed up at 5 a.m. to establish their spots at the head of the line leading to the gondola.
“The lodge wasn’t even open when we got here,” said Stern. “But we wanted to ride the gondola, rather than the chairlift because the gondola is awesome.”
For their effort, the two were awarded Sun Valley jerseys, alongside six other early birds, including Aidan Long, Zack Shepard, Joe Hilber, and Brian Fruiland, who took their places at the head of the Lower River Run lift line 25 minutes after Gaudreau and Stern.
They took their first runs with Sunny the Bear, Sun Valley’s mascot, who cut in line just as the 2019-20 season was about to start.
With limited terrain open, College Boulevard looked as busy as it will likely look all season until skiers and boarders began heading off the hill for Thanksgiving dinner.
Terrain for tots
Jumpers and sliders bounced over a terrain park filled with bumps, pipes and rails that park builders had strung along Lower College. And scads of first-timers hopped aboard the magic carpet in the Kinderspielplatz, which dropped them off at the top of a gentle hill near Pete Lane’s ski shop to make their first pizzas, or wedge turns, on skis.
Santi Rico was among 325 skiers who had taken part in a five-day ski racing camp staked out on a ribbon of man-made snow threading its way down from the top of Baldy during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. The camp lured collegiate ski racers from New Hampshire, Colorado and Utah, as well as members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Consequently, Rico had already had a day of powder skiing under his ski parka and had already attempted to race gates in the heavy snow that fell the day before.
“I’m up for more,” he said.
By Black Friday, more than two feet of fresh snow had fallen with more on the way, and Sun Valley began opening new runs.
Flying Squirrel joined the list of open runs on Thanksgiving Day, including Upper and Lower College, Mid River Run, Lower Canyon and Roundhouse Slope.
The ungroomed Upper River Run, Upper Janss Pass and Upper French Dip were opened with powder skiers in mind.
And Upper Canyon, the steepest groomed run on the mountain with a 39-degree slope, joined the list of groomed runs.
Mountain managers elected not to open Dollar Mountain for Thanksgiving weekend in order to concentrate on Bald Mountain because of a warm, snowless November, Lusk said. The smaller mountain, which boasts good beginner terrain and gobs of terrain park features, also benefitted from the Thanksgiving weekend snow.
It will open for the season on Dec. 13.
By the end of Thanksgiving Day, it was time to trot home for turkey.
“I’ve been skiing here all my life — well, 12 years or so,” said 15-year-old Gaudreau. “And I love it. Sun Valley is a beautiful area. And I like how diverse the terrain is. There’s just so much skiable snow.”
