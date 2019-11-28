SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley Resort will launch its 84th winter season with the River Run side of Bald Mountain opening at 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. In addition to the season-opening, plenty of festivities such as giveaways, Sunny the Bear, and contests will be running during the weekend to kick off the winter in style.
Guests can enjoy hot cocoa as they cross the bridge to River Run starting at 8:00 a.m. each day of the weekend. Once at the base area, the first eight people in line on opening day will receive an exclusive jersey and gift card to celebrate the start of the season. Sunny the Bear will also be on hand for photos, and the first skiers in line can take their first run of the season with him. An Instagram scavenger hunt will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with prizes for skiers and riders following Sun Valley at @sunvalley.
The five lifts scheduled to be turning are: River Run, Lookout Express, Christmas, Roundhouse Express Gondola, and the Kinderspielplatz. The 10 runs that will be open are: Upper College, Lower College, 42nd Street, Lower River Run, Mid River Run, Lower Canyon, Roundhouse Slope, Sunset Strip, Roundhouse Lane and Kinderspielplatz. More trails might be added, weather and snow conditions permitting. Dollar Mountain will begin operations on Dec. 13.
Lodging specials are still available for opening weekend at the Sun Valley Lodge and Inn with special pricing on lift tickets and the Thanksgiving buffet for guests booking the Thanksgiving package at www.sunvalley.com/deals.
Thanksgiving dining specials, live music during après ski at River Run, and plenty of activities in the Sun Valley Village will provide a fun and festive weekend for the entire family.
Sun Valley clinched the highest number of top spots over any other resort and was voted the second overall resort in the West in the SKI Magazine Readers’ Rankings for Winter 2019-20. The top categories were for lifts, service, lodging, down-day activities, family-friendly, charm, and overall satisfaction.
To receive snow updates to your mobile device, text SVSNOW to 42427.
