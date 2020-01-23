KETCHUM — Peter McBride’s 750-mile trek through the entire length of the Grand Canyon nearly ended five days in, when he came down with a case of hyponatremia — severe salt depletion — that nearly killed him.
Fortunately, drinking a bag of soy sauce saved the National Geographic filmmaker and photographer, replenishing his body with sodium. And a little over a year later, he and his hiking partner, Kevin Fedarko, completed the entire journey.
The perilous adventure is depicted in the breathtaking film, “Into the Canyon,” one of 26 films to be screened over four nights of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. The festival will be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and Feb. 3 and 4.
The film captures the beauty of one of America’s most revered landscapes with awe-inspiring lightning storms, sunsets, rainbows and a river of stars. But it also pinpoints threats to the jewel of America’s national parks — including uranium mining and a proposal to tap into the aquifer.
“It was physically challenging, and psychologically it was even harder,” said McBride, one of only 30 people known to have completed the trek. “We had to climb up and down 3,000-foot vertical walls and hike through a winter storm that dumped a foot of snow sending temperatures below zero. But the stress of not knowing where our next drink would come from was the most difficult part of the journey. Often, the Colorado River was 6,000 feet below us. We couldn’t find water some days.”
Something for everyone
Other selected films, which vary in length from a few minutes to a half-hour, explore mountain culture, adventure travel, climbing, biking and other recreational pursuits and human interests.
Michael Boge, who has brought the films to Sun Valley for 20 years, said his favorite films include “Hors Piste,” an animated short about two mountain rescue workers who are primed for a new mission.
“It’s been a long time since there was an animation that was this strong — and very funny,” he said.
He also likes “The Ladakh Project,” which centers around a solo kayak adventure, and “Camel Finds Water,” where the ultimate recycler finds a worn-out hull of an abandoned fishing boat and restores it, using it to find remote surfing waves off the coast of British Columbia.
But Boge is especially fond of “Opening the Earth: The Potato King,” which depicts Julio Hancco, a guardian of biodiversity, who could help humanity survive with his potatoes.
“I am biased on this as my wife Anavel is from Peru,” said Boge. “The film is good at showing Peruvian culture, which is very family-centered and where it can be tough to break out of the ‘family plan’ if you’re a young man with different ideas about what was planned for you.”
Tickets are $24 in advance, available at www.TheArgyros.org. Doors open each night at 6 p.m. with films starting at 7 p.m.
As in years past, a portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, along with money from a huge raffle of outdoor adventure trips, clothing and gear. Funds raised from the event and grants helped the center increase its staff to four forecasters this year, doubling the coverage area from 1.15 million acres to more than 2 million acres, said forecaster Ethan Davis. The center also has a new website, which offers better viewing on mobile devices and improved search features. For a look, visit www.sawtoothavalanche.com.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival, which began in 1976, screens hundreds of films to find the world’s best footage on mountain subjects. The films are shown in Banff, Canada, the first weekend in November. Some are selected to tour hundreds of cities worldwide.
The lineup:
Jan. 31
Good Morning: Every day, skier Richard Permin falls into his mundane morning routine. Right after getting out of bed, he clicks on his skis and rides down the snow-covered rooftops of Avoriaz.
Life of Pie: When Jen Zeuner and Anne Keller moved to the tiny, conservative high desert town of Fruita, Colorado, almost 20 years ago, it was not on the map as far as mountain biking was concerned and they were on the fringe and a bit ostracized. Now they’re at the very heart and soul of the community.
The Motivator: Filmmaker Aaron Hitchins turns his camera on the person who has motivated him to lead a life connected to the outdoors: his mother, Maureen.
The Flip: French Skydiver Remi Angeli must face his fears in order to explore new expressions of movement while BASE jumping in Mexico. On the other side of his fear, he discovers life in its purest form.
Into the Canyon: Pete McBride and Kevin Fedarko tell a story of extreme physical hardship where the bonds of friendship are stretched and the timeless beauty of the Grand Canyon becomes meditation — and ultimately, a cautionary tale for our complex relationship with the natural world.
Reel Rock 13 — Up to Speed: When climbing was announced as part of the 2020 Olympics, it was a monumental occasion for the sport. But many climbers were shocked to learn that one of three combined events required to compete for a medal is speed climbing.
The Ladakh project: Seven days, three rivers, one woman. This is the story of Nouria Newman’s solo kayak adventure in the Indian Himalayas.
Electric Greg: After seeing the effects of climate change firsthand, Greg Hill sets out to climb 100 peaks without burning any fossil fuels. But the question is: will it make a difference?
Surfer Dan: In a time when it can feel like you need to fly to the opposite side of the globe to find adventure and challenge, Surfer Dan proves that with dedication, grit and a little creativity you might already have all you need outside your own backdoor.
Feb. 1
Charge: Four top freeskiers and a World Champion drone pilot are dropped at Chatter Creek, British Columbia, for one week. Their instructions: charge as hard as you can every day.
Bayandalai — Lord of the Taiga: From inside his yurt deep within the heart of the Taiga, an elder of the Dukhas tribe muses about the significance of life and death in the largest forest on Earth. He is the last of the great reindeer herders of the Taiga.
You have free articles remaining.
Safe Haven: Founded on the belief that everyone is welcome, Memphis Rox opened a climbing gym to challenge stereotypes and be at the center of the city’s revitalization.
Home: Between 2011 and 2015, U.K. adventurer Sarah Outen traversed the globe by bike, kayak and rowing a boat, traveling over 32,000 kilometers by human power alone. The solo trip took its toll, and a violent storm on the Pacific takes Sarah to the physical and mental brink.
Return to Earth: Connected by true-life examples set by some of mountain biking’s biggest athletes, unsung shredders and up-and-coming youth, this film proves that when we lose track of time, we can make the most of it.
Thabang: Thabang Madiba somehow found his way into the world of trail running, and in the last few years has become everyone’s favorite in the South African trail scene.
Circle of the Sun: Steep mountains, the ocean, the sun and the aurora borealis. One rotation of the sun high in the Arctic on skis equals one day of magic.
Lhotse: It’s not always what we achieve that defines us, rather it is why we achieve such things that creates clarity in our existence. In 2018, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison completed the first ski descent of the 27,940-foot Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world. This is their story.
Hors Piste: The two best mountain rescue workers in the region are ready for their new mission. Despite their professionalism and determination, it will not go as planned.
Feb. 3
Camel Finds Water: Trevor found the hull of an abandoned fishing boat in a field. He brought it home and built it back to a seaworthy state over the course of one summer. Then, he took it on a maiden voyage to British Columbia in search of waves.
Reel Rock 14: The High Road: Highball bouldering ace Nina Williams flexes her guns and tests her nerves well into the no-fall zone.
Billder: Billder tells the story of Bill McLane, a mountain bike trail builder. We’ll find out what trails mean to him and how his work impacts his community.
Hunza: Ski and Culture in Pakistan: HUNZA: Get on board with Sam Favret, Leo Slemett and Julien Herry as they set off on a vibrant freeriding and cultural adventure in the remote Hunza Valley, way off the beaten track.
Siblings: A short coming-of-age film that celebrates childhood and the relationship between siblings.
The Imaginary Line: In an act of political solidarity, a team from Mexico and the United States assemble to establish a slackline that crosses the border between them. In a world that is constantly tearing us apart, they come together to cross an imaginary line and tell a different story.
Spectre Expedition — Mission Antarctica: 1000 miles, 200+ kilograms, 65 days, three mates, one mountain. Unsupported, using snow-kites to travel a great distance, with massive loads at speeds up to 37 mph, this is the epic tale of Leo Houlding, Jean Burgun and Mark Sedon’s daring dream to reach the summit of the most remote mountain on Earth —The Spectre, Antarctica.
Opening the Earth — The Potato King: Julio Hancco is a guardian of biodiversity, critical to the survival of humanity. He represents a people, a culture, and way of life being lost to modernization. Will their culture survive? Or will it all be lost with the last Potato King?
Danny Daycare: In his latest film, Danny MacAskill takes on some child care the only way he knows how — by taking the little ones for a wee bike ride around Scotland!
Feb. 4
Good Morning: Every day, skier Richard Permin falls into his mundane morning routine. Right after getting out of bed, he clicks on his skis and rides down the snow-covered rooftops of Avoriaz.
Opening the Earth — The Potato King: Julio Hancco is a guardian of biodiversity, critical to the survival of humanity. He represents a people, a culture, and way of life being lost to modernization. Will their culture survive? Or will it all be lost with the last Potato King?
Hors Piste: The two best mountain rescue workers of the region are ready for their new mission. Despite their professionalism and determination, it will not go as planned...
Into the Canyon: Pete McBride and Kevin Fedarko tell a story of extreme physical hardship where the bonds of friendship are stretched and the timeless beauty of the Grand Canyon becomes meditation — and ultimately, a cautionary tale for our complex relationship with the natural world.
Charge: Four top freeskiers and a World Champion drone pilot are dropped at Chatter Creek, British Columbia, for one week. Their instructions: charge as hard as you can every day.
Camel Finds Water: Trevor found the hull of an abandoned fishing boat in a field. He brought it home and built it back to a seaworthy state over the course of one summer. Then, he took it on a maiden voyage to British Columbia in search of waves.
Reel Rock 13 — Up to Speed: When climbing was announced as part of the 2020 Olympics, it was a monumental occasion for the sport. But many climbers were shocked to learn that speed climbing is one of three combined events required to compete for a medal.
Lhotse: It’s not always what we achieve that defines us, rather it is why we achieve such things that creates clarity in our existence. In 2018, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison completed the first ski descent of the 27,940-foot Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world. This is their story.
Danny Daycare: In his latest film, Danny MacAskill takes on some child care the only way he knows how — by taking the little ones for a wee bike ride around Scotland!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.